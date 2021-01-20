IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
File photo of former spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Sajad Lone (right) addressing media persons in Srinagar as PAGD President Farooq Abdullah (L) looks on. (PTI)
File photo of former spokesperson of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Sajad Lone (right) addressing media persons in Srinagar as PAGD President Farooq Abdullah (L) looks on. (PTI)
india news

Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit

  • CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:13 PM IST

A day after Peoples’ Conference leader Sajjad Lone pulled his party out of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD or Gupkar Alliance), two other leaders of the grouping said it will continue to work for people of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the alliance said that while Lone’s exit is unfortunate it is not a setback.

Lone, who was also the PAGD spokesperson. had exited over the issue of fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December.

"The exit of Sajjad Lone is not good for alliance or people. The DDC elections took place soon after the PAGD was formed. No one denies that there could have been shortcomings in the PAGD but they could have been rectified from within and not from the outside," Tarigami said.

He also said the PAGD leadership will be meeting soon to discuss pressing matters. "We need to broaden the base of the alliance by including more people and groups as we have not reached a significant section of people in J&K and Ladakh. We alone can’t fight it and need more people and groups as part of the alliance."

Awami National Conference vice president, Muzaffar Shah who is also senior member of PAGD said that the alliance came into being for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and that Lone was wrong to quit.

"Elections are a minor thing. If Lone took a decision it was his choice but to me his decision was wrong. PAGD is much stronger even today. All three regions are together for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35 A. The matter is in court. Our case in the court is water tight. Let the court begin its hearing and you will see what PAGD will do. Our job is to get the crown back," said Shah who is a nephew of Farooq Abdullah.

He said that it is the Centre’s effort to weaken the PAGD’s fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. "Our minor issues will not weaken our major resolve."

On Tuesday, Lone wrote to PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah saying that the Peoples’ Conference decided to part ways with the PAGD over the issue of fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections.

“No party is willing to cede space; no party is willing to sacrifice. We fought against each other in Kashmir province not against the perpetrators of August 5 (2019). And those who perpetrated August 5 and their minions are now vocally gleeful. It is difficult for us to stay on and pretend as if nothing has happened,” Lone wrote.

“Trust between allying partners who have been rivals all along can be very elusive and extremely fragile. Proxies have made it perpetually elusive. This alliance needed sacrifice,” he said.

The PAGD was formed on October 20, 2020 after six political parties, some of them rivals, – National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI (M), Awami National Conference, Peoples’ Conference and Peoples’ Movement came together to fight for the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution that was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Sources said Lone's exit from the PAGD could give his party a chance to head the chairmanship of two DDC councils in Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The Peoples’ Conference leadership was already eyeing those two districts in north Kashmir which it considers as its bastion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
india news

Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
india news

Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
india news

'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said that he is committed to working with US President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.
PM Modi said that he is committed to working with US President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.
india news

Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
PM Modi said that India-US partnership is based on shared values and both countries have a "substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda".
READ FULL STORY
Close
On July 8 last year, the petition first came up for hearing before the Supreme Court when the bench agreed to consider it and allowed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the Solicitor General. (REUTERS)
On July 8 last year, the petition first came up for hearing before the Supreme Court when the bench agreed to consider it and allowed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the Solicitor General. (REUTERS)
india news

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against fake godmen

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:28 PM IST
  • The petition styled as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Secunderabad resident Dumpala Ramreddy who was upset over his daughter being kept in an ashram run by a self-styled godman based in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The group of men destroying a toilet complex in Saharanpur.(HT PHOTO)
The group of men destroying a toilet complex in Saharanpur.(HT PHOTO)
india news

UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists who were upset that it was built near a temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Videograb )
The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Videograb )
india news

13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST
After repeated sexual assaults, the girl fell sick and it was then that her parents got to know about the incident, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The leopard eluded three cages to attack the woman. (Representational image/HT PHOTO.)
The leopard eluded three cages to attack the woman. (Representational image/HT PHOTO.)
india news

Leopard kills 50-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Almora

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The Uttarakhand forest department had declared leopard a man-eater on January 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of malpractice in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • At a rally in Hooghly district, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC did not allow district administration to count the votes in 16 electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
india news

Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh said that the UP police had sought permission from them for the investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
india news

BJP a threat to nation’s unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Sharad Pawar said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (fourth from right) handing over a cheque to a beneficiary of Re-SVAYEM at an event in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (fourth from right) handing over a cheque to a beneficiary of Re-SVAYEM at an event in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
india news

Assam launches self-employment scheme of 1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 4 soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling. (Reuters File Photo)
The 4 soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • The Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP