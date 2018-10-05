Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted bail in castration case by local court, to remain in jail for rape cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the spiritual head of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was granted bail on Friday by a local court in Haryana’s Panchkula in a case related to the alleged forcible castration of his followers, news agency ANI reported.

The agency said the self-styled spiritual guru will, however, remain in jail for raping two women disciples 15 years ago. The dera head is serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail for raping the disciples.

The dera head’s arrest was followed by violence by angry supporters in Panchkula — where the special Central Bureau of Investigation court held him guilty of rape— and Sirsa on August 25 last year.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:33 IST