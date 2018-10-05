Today in New Delhi, India
Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted bail in castration case by local court, to remain in jail for rape cases

The self-styled spiritual guru will, however, remain in jail for raping two women disciples 15 years ago for which he is serving a 20-year sentence.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2018 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Spiritual head of Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.(HT File Photo)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the spiritual head of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was granted bail on Friday by a local court in Haryana’s Panchkula in a case related to the alleged forcible castration of his followers, news agency ANI reported.

The agency said the self-styled spiritual guru will, however, remain in jail for raping two women disciples 15 years ago. The dera head is serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail for raping the disciples.

The dera head’s arrest was followed by violence by angry supporters in Panchkula — where the special Central Bureau of Investigation court held him guilty of rape— and Sirsa on August 25 last year.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:33 IST

