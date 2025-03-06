Menu Explore
Gurugram: 7 people held for duping people over 87 crore in cyber frauds

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The accused were involved in various cyber crimes, including cyber bullying, stalking, impersonation, and fraudulent investment schemes, police said.

Seven cyber fraudsters arrested by Gurugram cyber police over the last two months allegedly duped hundreds of people across the country for more than 87 crores, officials said on Wednesday.

Police recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles and three SIM cards from their possession of the accused. (Representational photo)
Police recovered 7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles and three SIM cards from their possession of the accused. (Representational photo)

Police recovered 7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles and three SIM cards from their possessions, they said.

The accused were involved in various cyber crimes, including cyber bullying, stalking, impersonation, and fraudulent investment schemes, police said.

"A total of 10,956 complaints and 399 cases are lodged against the accused across the country. Among these, 22 cases are registered in Haryana, of which six cases are in Gurugram," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

All the accused were arrested in the last two months. They were identified as Sonu Kumar, Ishwar, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Neeraj, Salim and Priya Mishra, he said.

"After reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), police found that the 7 cyber thugs have defrauded people of 87.06 crores across the country. Further investigation into the matter is underway", the ACP said.

