Gurugram businessman killed after hit by speeding car while cycling, incident caught on CCTV camera

A 58-year-old businessman died in Gurugram after he was hit by a speeding car while cycling in DLF Phase-II area of the city on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday. The moment the businessman was hit by the car was caught on camera. (CCTV)

Officials said that as per his daily routine, Amitabh Jain, who lived with his wife Ritu Jain in the upscale locality of DLF Phase-II, was cycling in the internal lanes of his colony when a white Hyundai Santro, bearing a Delhi registration number, hit him from behind at 7.44 am, Wednesday.

The car driver accelerated and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

“Locals alerted his wife as they knew Jain well. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 56 in an ambulance immediately. Doctors tried to resuscitate him but failed,” he said.

Neighbours said Jain’s son lives in London while a daughter is in Bengaluru.

The car owner has been traced, said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police. “A police team had raided his residence but he could not be found. He is evading arrest but we will catch him soon,” he said.

Turan said the hit-and-run incident was captured in multiple CCTV cameras at the spot, from which it was evident that Jain was cycling on a side when the car was coming from behind.

“The car suddenly veered off course and ended up hitting Jain from behind. A police team found his mangled cycle at the spot,” he said. The car registration number was clearly visible in the CCTV camera footage, he added.

“There is a probability that the man driving the car was returning drunk from a party or pub. However, things will become clearer only after the driver is arrested,” he further said.

On a complaint by Jain’s cousin Kanti Jain, an FIR was registered against the car's driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving), and other related charges, on Wednesday night.

The body was handed over to the family for cremation following an autopsy on Thursday, after Jain's son rushed back home from London.