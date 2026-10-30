Gurugram: Overnight rainfall improves AQI; waterlogging leaves commuters stranded

Overnight showers in Gurugram brought relief to people on Friday bringing respite from the high pollution levels but waterlogging in several key stretches of the city disrupted traffic movement. Commuters faced difficulties navigating these roads as accumulated rainwater slowed traffic movement. (HT photo)

Residents reported waterlogging at several key stretches across the city, including Sector 10, 102/102A stretch and Sohna Road near Aria Mall. Commuters faced difficulties navigating these roads as accumulated rainwater slowed traffic movement.

Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102, said that even a brief spell of rainfall is enough to leave the Sector 102/102A stretch waterlogged, making it difficult for commuters to navigate the road.

“We have repeatedly urged the civic authorities to look into the issue and come up with a permanent solution. The stretch was recently revamped, yet waterlogging continues to cause inconvenience to residents,” he said.

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Civic authorities have said that they have deployed suction tankers and pumps to dispose of the accumulated water on these stretches.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district administration said Pataudi tehsil logged the district’s highest rainfall at 80mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30am on Friday followed by Farrukhnagar at 51mm. Sohna recorded 42mm, while urban centres also saw persistent downpours, with Wazirabad receiving 39mm and the Badshahpur sub-tehsil recording 38mm. Gurugram tehsil registered 27mm, while the sub-tehsils of Kadipur and Harsaru recorded 26mm each.

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Residents and commuters have also reported slower traffic movement on NH-48, near Sarhol, near Kapashera road (Delhi-Haryana border), Sushant Lok Phase 1 and Old Railway road.

Traffic snarls were also reported in sector 37, near Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 45, Ghata chowk and a few parts of Manesar, as of 11:30am.

Meanwhile, according to Sameer’s application, the air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram at 11:30am stood 80 (satisfactory category). Putting it into perspective, the city’s AQI was recorded 243 on Thursday.