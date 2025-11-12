Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Gurugram Police issues safety directions in view of New Year, Republic Day celebrations

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 09:52 pm IST

Gurugram police directed cyber cafes, PGs, guest houses, dharamshalas and hotels to verify the residents staying there and keep detailed record of them.

Police in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday issued safety directions under under the Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in view of upcoming New Year and Republic Day celebrations.

Security was beefed up in Gurugram following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort(PTI)
Security was beefed up in Gurugram following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort(PTI)

Section 163 of BNSS give power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, in a post on X on Wednesday, issued directions for all cyber cafes, PG owners, guest houses, dharamshalas, hotels, offices and house owners to maintain a detailed record of the people staying at their place.

DC Gurugram said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the guidelines, all cyber cafes, PGs, gues houses, dharamshalas, hotels, offices and house owners are directed to:

  • Maintain a record of all the visitors, tenants, workers and guests of that place in a register
  • Keep a photocopy of the ID proof of these individuals
  • Ensure that a proper police verification has been conducted of all tenants, servants and workers.

Further, it also prohibited the use of drones, micro light aircraft, gliders, power gliders, hot air balloons, kites and Chinese micro lights in Gurugram from November 11, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh was placed under high alert after an explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of New Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. Vehicles around the area were gutted, and several people were injured during the explosion.

On Monday, police teams conducted checking drives at metro stations and crowded places, and barricades were erected at key locations to inspect suspicious vehicles.

Gurugram police have also directed housing societies, house owners and paying guests accommodations to submit details of residents from Jammu and Kashmir and foreign nationals staying with them, HT reported. The order cited it as part of a security verification drive ahead of the New Year and Republic Day celebrations.

