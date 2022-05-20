Gyanvapi survey: Hindu idols, artefacts mentioned in report

A survey report of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex found evidence of the presence of Hindu idols, markings that resemble Hindu relics and ancient Hindu temple artefacts, people with direct knowledge of the contents of the report said on Thursday. The report was submitted to a local court and its contents have not been made public. A survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex area was also conducted.

The report mentioned the discovery of a “stone structure....which looks like a big Shivling” in the ceremonial ablution tank of the mosque, the people cited above added. The Hindu parties in the dispute said on Monday that the structure is a Shivling, prompting the civil court to seal the premises. The Supreme Court later ordered protection for the spot but clarified that Muslim worshippers couldn’t be stopped from offering namaz on the premises. Muslim groups say the structure is part of a fountain.

“Broken artifacts of elephant trunk was found on the western wall....swastika, trishul (trident) and paan (betel leaf) symbols were found engraved on the stones...all these artwork appear in the style of ancient Indian temples,” said the report, according to the people quoted in the first instance.

Two reports were submitted to civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered the survey of the complex in April on a plea by five Hindu women.

The first, a two-page report, was submitted by former advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra of the exercise done on May 6 and 7. Mishra was removed by the court earlier this week for allegedly leaking details of the exercise.

The second, a 10-page report, was submitted by special court commissioner, Vishal Singh, and assistant court commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh, who oversaw the exercise on May 14, 15 and 16.

HT does not have a copy of either report.

The people quoted in the first instance said according to the survey report, four doors and four pillars were found in the basement. Other artefacts and objects mentioned in the report were six betel leaf-shaped figures inscribed on the wall about three feet above the ground, motifs of bells, urns and flowers etched on some pillars, leaves and lotus-like structures, added the people quoted above.

The survey also referred to two books that mentioned the presence of an ancient temple at the site, and said shapes of walls around the main dome of the mosque resembled the maps in the books -- an assertion that was rejected by the Muslim side, said the people quoted above.

A person with direct knowledge of Mishra’s report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with sindoor or vermillion smeared on them and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas or earthen lamps. It also referred to three-four sculptures and stone slabs that local people believe were remnants of the Sringar Gauri temple, the person added, requesting anonymity. The women have demanded the right to pray at this temple in their suit.

Mishra claimed to have found remains of idols of Hindu deities in different parts of the mosque, a Shivling-like structure that he referred to as Nandi, and remains that he said were the north door of a temple. His report also said that religious symbols were present on the back wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, including that of Sheshnag (a Hindu mythological serpent) and lotus. “From the north to west side of the wall, there is an embossed work of vermilion colour on the slab. In this, four idols in form of a deity is visible,” his report said, according to the person quoted above.

Madan Mohan Yadav, who represented the Hindu parties, said the report by Vishal Singh included 1,500 photographs and 10 hours of video footage. .

The survey was ordered by the Varanasi civil court in April on a 2021 petition by five women who sought daily prayers and worship rights at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, a shrine dedicated to Hindu goddess Parvati behind the western wall of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex. Some Hindu groups believe the temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.

On April 8, the civil court ordered a survey of the premises and appointed Mishra as in charge of the exercise.

The proceedings in the Varanasi court have been challenged in the Supreme Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Masjid, arguing that the suit filed by the five women was barred by the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which freezes the character of places of worship as they existed on August 15, 1947 (except the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site).

