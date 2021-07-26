Hackers using SMS alerting frozen bank accounts, Chennai police warn public

Chennai City Police have warned the public to be careful with the short service messages alerting them about their bank accounts being put on freeze, reported Tamil newspaper Dinamani. The link attached in these messages to reactivate frozen bank accounts could be the bait to steal away vital information of the account holders, the police warned.

In their recent statement, Chennai police said that they have received many complaints of late about the customers receiving messages warning about their bank accounts being put on freeze. When the gullible customers panic and click the attached link, the miscreants are stealing their vital financial information. In ten minutes where the customers investigate the attached links and try to follow the instructions, the account details are hacked by the miscreants. The hackers are also withdrawing money or taking out online transactions using the information filled in the link.

The department has received many complaints about people losing money after receiving such messages and clicking the attachments. The public who happened to receive such messages should be careful. Though these messages appear to be the ones sent by the bank, it is better to avoid such suspicious messages. These messages may try to create panic as they warn that the accounts will be frozen permanently if the customers don’t act. Such messages are not true and only intend to make the customers act on the messages. Hackers use multiple methods to steal away financial information from people. The short messages warning about frozen bank accounts are one of the methods which exploit the fear psychosis of the customers. Avoid exploring such messages received in phones, police appealed to the public. If they still doubt the status of their bank accounts, it is better to contact their banks directly to clear their doubts, the statement further noted.

