‘Half in jail, half on bail’: JP Nadda's ‘corruption’ attack on opposition INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 01:48 PM IST

JP Nadda also highlighted the list of corruption allegations against the opposition leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday took a dig at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over allegations of corruption against the opposition leaders, saying that half of their leaders are in jail, while the other half are out on bail.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda(JP Nadda-X)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda(JP Nadda-X)

“On one hand PM Modi speaks of punishing the corrupt...On the other hand, the INDI alliance says that the corrupt should be saved. Now you have to choose whether the corrupt are to be saved or to be punished…Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav, his two sons; aren't all these out only on bail? Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyender Jain aren't all these in jail? Half are on bail, half are in jail,” JP Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

Nadda highlighted the list of corruption allegations against the opposition leaders.

“Congress did coal scam, Augusta Westland helicopter scam, submarine scam, corruption in rice, sugar, 2G/3G scam, Commonwealth scam. Akhilesh Yadav did a laptop scam, and corruption in the Gomti river front. Lalu Yadav did a fodder scam. Didn't he eat the fodder of the cattle? He committed corruption in coal tar, a land-for-job scam. Mamata Banerjee did teacher recruitment scam, cattle smuggling scam, sand scam,” the BJP leader said.

Several opposition leaders have been jailed in the recent past with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being the latest leader to be arrested. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam. BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested in the case recently.

‘Corrupt will go to jail’: PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that strict action was being taken against the corrupt across the country, prompting the opposition's alliance against him.

"On one side there is Modi, who says remove corruption. On the other side are those who say save the corrupt. All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said at a rally in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from ANI)

