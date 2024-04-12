Congress takes ‘Modi cabinet reunion in Tihar’ dig at PM over corruption remark

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at BJP-led Central government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent “corrupt will go to jail” remark, saying the latter's cabinet would have a "lovely reunion in Tihar jail" after the Lok Sabha polls. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh (ANI)

“Will the people responsible for overseeing this legalised corruption also go to jail? The Modi Cabinet could have a lovely reunion in Tihar! #ElectoralBondScam,” Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh accused the government of corruption.

"The Prime Minister has given a "guarantee" that the corrupt will go to jail. Remember that the #PayPM Scam saw four channels of corruption: Pre-paid Bribes: Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo, Post paid Bribes: Theka Lo, Rishvat Do, Post-raid Extortion: Hafta Vasuli through ED/IT Raids, Farzi Companies," he claimed.

PM Modi on Thursday said that strict action was being taken against the corrupt across the country, which prompted the Opposition's alliance against him.

"On one side there is Modi, who says remove corruption. On the other side are those who say save the corrupt. All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said said at a rally in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also hit out at the previous Congress-led state government over recruitment exam paper leaks, saying the party is “steeped in corruption” and found opportunities to loot even in jobs for the youth.

“…Congress leaders demolished temples and took over their lands. Stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession here…The 'shehzada' (prince) of the Congress goes abroad and says that India is not a nation and demands proof if India conducts a surgical strike,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)