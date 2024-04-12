Congress-SP alliance yet to launch joint campaign as election nears

With just five days remaining before the end of campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are still working out the modalities of launching a joint campaign of their alliance as partners of the INDIA block. Samajwadi Party (SP) President (L), and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (REUTERS FILE )

The first phase of the seven-phased polling is scheduled for April 19, 2024.

While the SP, a key ally of the INDIA bloc, kicked off its campaign with its party chief addressing his first public meeting in Pilibhit on Friday, the Congress has yet to begin organising any major public rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, unfurled its star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing public meetings at Meerut, Saharanpur and Pilibhit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also addressed 39 public meetings in the past 15 days.

“A final shape is being given to the Congress-SP joint campaign, likely to be launched by the top leaders of both parties. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently occupied with the party’s campaign in other states. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also campaigning for party candidates in other states, may hold a roadshow in Saharanpur. We are currently working on possible dates next week for a joint campaign featuring Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. However, there are indications that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Incharge of UP) will address joint public meetings in the Moradabad and Rampur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 14,” said a senior Congress leader.

Those aware of the development said both the parties have held coordination meetings. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has forwarded a proposal for the joint campaign and the same may take shape before the campaigning ends for the first phase on April 17 or when the polling is scheduled for the first phase. If convenient dates are not worked out in the next few days the party leadership may consider alternatives that include launching of the joint poll campaign even after the first phase.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey, meanwhile, is visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh and holding coordination meetings with SP leaders in the region. On Friday, Pandey held meetings in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Bijnor, and Saharanpur. He is scheduled to cover a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats by Sunday.