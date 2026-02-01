Edit Profile
    Halwa ceremony, bilingual move: 5 interesting facts about India’s Union Budget

    In 1950, the Budget was leaked during the printing process, prompting a major change in how the documents were handled.

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 9:33 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 at 11am on Sunday in Parliament, the annual exercise once again draws attention to the many lesser-known moments and traditions that have shaped India’s Budget history over the decades.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary in a group photo after giving final touch to the Union Budget 2026–27, accompanied by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal and officials from the Ministry of Finance, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary in a group photo after giving final touch to the Union Budget 2026–27, accompanied by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal and officials from the Ministry of Finance, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

    1. India’s first budget after Independence

    India’s first Budget after Independence was presented in 1947 by then finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty. The task came at a challenging time, as the newly independent nation was grappling with economic uncertainty and strong financial headwinds while laying the foundations of its fiscal framework.

    2. The longest budget speech on record

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech in India’s parliamentary history. In 2020, her Budget address lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes, a record that remains unbroken.

    3. The halwa ceremony

    One of the most recognisable Budget traditions is the Halwa ceremony, which marks the final stage of the Budget-making process. As part of the ritual, halwa is prepared and served to finance ministry officials and staff involved in drafting the Budget, just before the start of the lock-in period.

    4. When the budget was leaked

    In 1950, the Budget was leaked during the printing process, prompting a major change in how the documents were handled. Following the incident, Budget printing was shifted from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Minto Road, and later, in 1980, moved again to the basement of North Block, where it remains.

    5. From English-only to bilingual

    Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented exclusively in English. From the 1955–56 financial year onwards, Budget documents began to be presented in both English and Hindi, reflecting a broader push to make fiscal policy more accessible.

    Together, these moments offer a glimpse into how the Union Budget has evolved. Traditionally, Indian traders used a ‘bahi khata’, a cloth ledger, to maintain accounts. In 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sitharaman replaced the physical bahi khata with a digital tablet, signalling both safety and a step toward a Digital India approach.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

