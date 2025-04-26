BJP leader, in controversial remark, vows 'Israel-like revenge' for Pahalgam attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Saturday at a protest rally over the Pahalgam terrorist attack said a Hamas-type attack would be dealt with an "Israel-type revenge". India has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals "with immediate effect" following an attack on tourists near Pahalgam in south Kashmir. (REUTERS)

Ramesh Bidhuri was among BJP members, workers and others part of the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' held in Delhi against the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 in which gunmen killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at the Baisaran meadow near the picturesque Jammu and Kashmir town. Follow Pahalgam terrorist attack news LIVE updates

"If a Hamas-type attack happens, an Israel-type revenge will be taken... PM Modi has said that they will be given such a punishment, they won't even be able to imagine...," Bidhuri said.

Protests have erupted in parts of India against the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which prompted the Indian government to suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and close the Attari-Wagah

India announced that all visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked from April 27 and advised Indians residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack, in which the perpetrators are beleived have links with Pakistan.

Throat slitting gesture of man in Pak

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed out at the Pakistan Army official for making a throat slitting gesture to the Indian community protesters in UK and warned people of Pakistan to "save their neck first," adding that an "apocalypse is hovering over your head."

Sirsa's statement came after Colonel Taimur Rahat, the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at their High Commission in London, made a throat-slitting gesture while holding a poster of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman in front of the Indian diaspora protesting in the UK against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Slamming the Pakistani official, Sirsa warned, "Those who were threatening outside the embassy, you will be identified one by one. You will be held accountable in England, too. Be careful."

Referring to a viral video of a man taking cake to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi just after the Pahalgam terror attack, Sirsa said, "They are taking cakes inside the Pakistan Embassy (in Delhi). We do not need to say anything to such people, our army is capable of giving them a fitting reply."