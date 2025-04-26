‘Modi bunkers’ back in use as tensions rise along LoC after Pahalgam terror attack

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, border villagers are preparing their underground bunkers for any potential escalation. Border residents restoring underground bunkers in a village in Poonch. (ANI grab )

Residents in areas like Salotri and Karmarha, located near Pakistani military posts, are clearing out and stocking their bunkers with essential supplies as a precautionary measure.

Once accustomed to years of relative calm, these villagers are now bracing for the possibility of conflict. Footage shows them organising blankets, beds, and other essentials as they ready themselves for any future threats.

“The people had forgotten the bunkers. The bunkers are being cleaned again now. There is an atmosphere of fear, but we hope harmony will prevail in the valley,” a resident of Karmarha village told ANI.

Another resident from the village expressed strong support for the government and military, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and pledging readiness to assist, even at the cost of their lives.

“We are with the government, we stand by them. We strongly condemn the terror attack, we are in support of our army and administration. Whenever they need us, we are ready to provide any possible support, even lay down our lives,” the resident told ANI.

“Earlier, there used to be firing incidents in this area. Our village is located near the LoC. We are cleaning the bunkers so that we can move our family to safety during such incidents. We are thankful to the central government for providing us with such bunkers,” he added.

What are ‘Modi bunkers’ along the LoC?

Underground bunkers, referred to as 'Modi bunkers,' have served as vital shelters for border residents during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), reported ANI.

Mostly built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these bunkers have played a crucial role in saving lives during periods of intense cross-border firing.

The government has previously offered financial assistance and technical support for building both individual and community bunkers in vulnerable regions like Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

With rising tensions, residents have begun refurbishing these shelters, which had fallen into disuse during the years of relative calm.

Security forces in the region remain on high alert, and the administration has urged civilians to stay vigilant.

With ANI inputs