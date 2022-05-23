Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Rana appears before House committee

Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was arrested last month in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai, appeared before the parliamentary committee on privilege on Monday, people familiar with the development said.

The parliamentarian from Amaravati and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by Mumbai police after they announced plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of state’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

The couple were charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Navneet Rana had written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleging that she was denied “basic human rights” as police had denied her drinking water and access to a washroom.

The letter prompted the Centre to seek a response from the Maharashtra government.

“The committee will hear from everyone and match their notes before arriving at a decision,” one of the people said, requesting anonymity. “As of now, only a preliminary hearing has taken place, wherein the MP has explained her stance.”

The panel heard from Rana regarding the allegations of her “patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out” by Mumbai police.

The panel is also likely to hear from Mumbai police in the matter as it seeks further clarity in the case. “The facts will be determined on the basis of evidence,” the person said. “There will be follow up meetings.”