Hapur pile-up: Vehicles collide on Delhi-Lucknow highway amid dense fog | Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Delhi was shrouded in thick fog on Friday, reducing visibility to zero in some areas and disrupting flights at the airport.

In a major pile-up, several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur due to the prevailing dense fog conditions on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur due to the dense fog conditions on Friday morning.

The incident took place near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur as visibility turned near zero.

Around 5.30am on Friday, the temperature in Delhi dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi on Friday, the second highest warning level, predicting dense to very dense fog in many areas which could affect airports, highways and railway routes in the region.

Airport authorities said on social media site X that airline departures were impacted by dense fog and warned that flights lacking the CAT III navigation system that enables landing despite low visibility could face difficulties.

"Dense fog across the northern belt is impacting flights taking off and landing in Delhi, and some flights may need to be cancelled as the day progresses," country's largest airline IndiGo said in a social media post.

Delhi, which has been battling smog and poor air quality since the beginning of winter, ranked second among the world's most polluted capitals in Friday's live rankings by Swiss group IQAir.

India News, Weather Today, Latest News
