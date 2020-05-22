Haridwar starts collection of swab samples of migrant returnees

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:06 IST

Haridwar district authorities have started collecting swab samples of migrant returnees after a recent order from the Uttarakhand high court (HC) that expressed concern over the influx of people following the easing of lockdown restrictions and insisted upon ramping up coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests, especially in the hill state’s red zones.

In Haridwar, migrants arriving from Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli are being put under institutional quarantine in light of the HC order to enforce surveillance mechanism.

Chief medical officer, Haridwar, Dr Saroj Naithani said 479 swab samples were collected from Kaliyar area from the passengers, who reached the temple town by a Shramik Special train from Mumbai on Thursday.

“Around 200 samples were collected from Haridwar district on Thursday,” she said.

“On Friday at 5 am, a Shramik Special train arrived from Amritsar, carrying 317 passengers, whose swab samples have been collected. Those who are travelling by road are also being tested and quarantined. They will be allowed to go back to their native places, as soon as they test Covid-19 negative,” Dr Naithani said.

Haridwar district education officer (DEO), basic education, Brahampal Singh Saini has directed all officials to ensure arrangement for accommodation and food for migrant returnees, who are staying at makeshift quarantine centres on school premises.

“All school principals and deputy education officials have been directed to maintain social distancing norms. While food for migrant returnees is being prepared by Bhojan Matas, who usually cook mid-day meal for school students,” said DEO Saini.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand HC had directed the state government to procure rapid test kits at the earliest and start conducting tests on an experimental basis, as the Indian Council for Medical Research’s (ICMR) approval is still pending, at the hill state border points in a bid to increase surveillance mechanism.

The HC also directed the state government to set up quarantine centres at each border point, as over two lakh people are expected to enter Uttarakhand after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.