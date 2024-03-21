 Who are ISIS India's two top leaders arrested by Assam Police? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Who are ISIS India's two top leaders arrested by Assam Police?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 03:15 PM IST

The Assam Police on Thursday arrested two top-rung leaders of ISIS in India who were planning sabotage activities.

The Assam Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two top-rung leaders of ISIS in India who were planning sabotage activities. The arrested ISIS cadres have been identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and Anurag Singh alias Rehan.

Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan.(ANI)
Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan.(ANI)

The two were arrested from near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

"Information was received from sister agencies that two top rung leaders of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities," the Assam Police said in a statement.

"Based on the input, an STF team under Sri Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP (STF), Sri Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF and other ranks were deputed to locate and apprehend the said accused persons who are also wanted accused of NIA."

The STF Assam has announced its intention to hand over the accused to NIA for further legal proceedings.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state police over the development. “We shall continue our fight against the fundamentalist and eradicate terrorism from the soil of our nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma wrote on X.

Who are the two ISIS leaders arrested by Assam police?

  • Haris Farooqi is the head of the ISIS in India. He is a resident of Dehradun.
  • Anurag Singh alias Rehan is a resident of Haryana's Panipat.
  • Anurag Singh converted to Islam and his wife is a Bangladeshi national
  • According to the police, both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders of the Islamic State in India.
  • They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India, the police said.
  • According to the STF, several cases were registered against these two by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow.

Thursday, March 21, 2024
