Who are ISIS India's two top leaders arrested by Assam Police?

The Assam Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two top-rung leaders of ISIS in India who were planning sabotage activities. The arrested ISIS cadres have been identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and Anurag Singh alias Rehan. Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan.(ANI)

The two were arrested from near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

"Information was received from sister agencies that two top rung leaders of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities," the Assam Police said in a statement.

"Based on the input, an STF team under Sri Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP (STF), Sri Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF and other ranks were deputed to locate and apprehend the said accused persons who are also wanted accused of NIA."

The STF Assam has announced its intention to hand over the accused to NIA for further legal proceedings.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state police over the development. “We shall continue our fight against the fundamentalist and eradicate terrorism from the soil of our nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma wrote on X.

Who are the two ISIS leaders arrested by Assam police?