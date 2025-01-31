Harish Gupta to take charge as DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Harish Kumar Gupta will take over as the new director general of police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, in place of DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao who will be stepping down from the post on attaining the age of superannuation, a government order said on Thursday. A 1992-batch IPS officer, Harish Kumar Gupta is presently serving as the director general of vigilance and enforcement (HT Photo)

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Gupta is presently serving as the director general of vigilance and enforcement and he will hold the full additional charge of the head of the police forces (HoPF) from Friday.

Gupta was previously served the role of DGP when the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed him to the post on May 6, 2024, replacing another senior IPS KV Rajendranath Reddy after complaints of alleged irregularities and bias in election duties.

Gutpa will be in the DGP post, as he has only seven months of service remaining before his retirement in August.

Meanwhile, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao who will be retiring on Friday, will serve as vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for a period of one year from February 1, a separate government order issued on Wednesday.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Rao was appointed as the Head of Police Force (HoPF) on June 20, 2024 after the TDP-led NDA government assumed office. A farewell parade will be held for the outgoing DGP on Friday.