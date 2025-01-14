Haryana BJP chief among 2 booked for alleged gangrape in Himachal's Kasauli

Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mohanlal Badoli and a singer were booked after a woman alleged that she was gang-raped by them at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli. Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli.(HT_PRINT)

According to the complainant, the two men made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

According to the FIR registered on December 13, the victim claimed that she along with two of her friends had gone on a trip to Himachal Pradesh.

According to the FIR, the woman was staying in a hotel in Kasauli with her boss and friend when they met the two accused on July 3, 2023.

They introduced themselves as Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan and Mohanlal Badoli, a political leader.

According to the FIR, the woman said Jai Bhagwan offered her a role in his album while Badoli claimed to get her a government job due to his connections.

The woman claimed the duo forced her to consume alcohol and molested her. According to the complainant, the duo allegedly gangraped her.

They also clicked pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the FIR added.

The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, police said, a case has been registered against Badoli and Rocky under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



BJP leader denies charges

While speaking to HT, Haryana BJP chief Mohanlal Badoli rejected the rape allegation against him, calling it a “political conspiracy”.