Haryana CM cycles to Sukhna Lake from official residence; urges public to save fuel

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday cycled from his official residence to Sukhna Lake and appealed to the public to use bicycles and public transport to save fuel. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rides a bicycle to Sukhna Lake from his official residence amid PM Narendra Modi's fuel-saving appeal (ANI)

From reducing official convoy sizes and cycling to offices to directing departments to limit the use of government vehicles, Saini and his ministers are taking various measures in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down fuel consumption and spend resources wisely.

According to an official statement, arriving at Sukhna Lake in the morning, the chief minister went for a morning walk, interacted with the public, and delivered the message of a 'Healthy India, Healthy Haryana'.

Saini said in Haryana, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to save fuel, tailored to the administration's requirements.

His security personnel also accompanied him on bicycles from the official residence, which is around 3 km from Sukhna Lake.

Saini has also resolved to avoid using a government vehicle one day every week.

Other ministers followed suit, with some drastically reducing their official fleet size while others issued directions to their departments mandating virtual meetings wherever feasible, and limited use of government vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a state cabinet meeting, the chief minister urged citizens to maximise the use of bicycles and public transport such as buses and trains, and use private vehicles only when necessary.

Referring to the situations emerging due to West Asia tensions, he said the issue is not a problem of one country or India alone, but a global issue, and everyone's cooperation is needed.

The chief minister said the Haryana government has also directed government offices to hold as many meetings as possible virtually and adopt work-from-home practices wherever feasible.

He said people in Haryana, along with the rest of the country, were responding positively to the prime minister's appeal.

Prime Minister Modi recently reduced the size of his official convoy following his appeal for fuel conservation, prompting several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior leaders to adopt similar measures.