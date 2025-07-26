Haryana cop booked for strangling relative to death in Gurugram

A constable of Haryana police has been booked for allegedly strangling his relative to death, with whom he was living here, officials said on Friday. A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at Gurugram's The Leela Ambience Hotel on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.(HT Photo/Representative)

According to police, the victim was identified as Sangeeta (25), a native of Rajasthan. She was the mother of a 3-year-old child.

Sangeeta's husband, who was in the Army, passed away two years ago. She had been living with Constable Ravindra in a rented flat in Sohna for some time. On Thursday night, Ravindra strangled Sangeeta to death in the flat, police said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sangeeta's brother, Narendra, had accused Ravindra of killing his sister. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Sohna city police station, said.