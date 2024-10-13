Haryana govt formation: BJP names Union home minister Amit Shah, MP CM Mohan Yadav as observers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting, which will elect the next Haryana Chief Minister, the party said in a post on X. Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in New Delhi. (File image)(PTI)

The caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was declared the CM face of the party before the assembly elections in the state. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Saini won the Ladwa assembly constituency by defeating Mewa Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes.

Oath taking ceremony

The ruling BJP secured a surprise hat-trick victory defying exit poll result that predicted the return of the opposition Congress to power. Despite lagging in early trends, the party staged a remarkable turnaround to win 48 seats in the 90-member state assembly.

The oath taking ceremony of the new Haryana cabinet will take place on October 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony. The event will also be attended by several CMs from BJP-ruled states.

"We have received the nod of the Prime Minister that on October 17, in Panchkula, the chief minister and council of ministers will take oath,” Union minister and Saini’s predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in Delhi on Saturday. Saini also confirmed the same.

Neither of the two leaders indicated who will be sworn in as the new chief minister or which MLAs are likely to be inducted as ministers into the state cabinet. News agency ANI reported based on sources that the party is likely to award Saini a second chief ministerial term in Haryana.

The BJP is likely to consider new faces for the position of deputy chief ministers as eight out of ten ministers from the previous Saini government have lost their elections.

(With agency inputs)