Haryana govt retires DGP Sandhu, withdraws order later

A faux pas by the Haryana home department on Wednesday created confusion, leaving the state government red-faced. The gaffe also triggered speculation about the intent of the state government in sincerely pursuing the extension in service for the incumbent director general of police (DGP) BS Sandhu from the Central government.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), home, SS Prasad on Wednesday issued an order stating “the governor is pleased to retire DGP BS Sandhu from government service with effect from September 30, 2018 on attaining the age of superannuation”.

The order created a flutter as the state government has recently sent a communication to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) seeking a seven-month extension in service for Sandhu.

After much confusion, the September 19 retirement order was withdrawn by the evening. ACS Prasad said they have withdrawn Sandhu’s retirement order. “Retirement orders are issued in routine to start the process of payment of pension and retirement benefits to officers,” Prasad tried to explain the goof up.

Sloppy work

The episode has put a question mark on the slack approach of the state home department. “The ACS, home, knows very well that the government is seeking extension in service for the incumbent DGP. A communication in this regard was sent by state home department to the MHA after the chief minister ordered so. This is sheer negligence and reflects a causal approach to work,” said a top official not wanting to be named. ACS Prasad could not give an answer when asked as to how the home department issue Sandhu’s retirement orders when a proposal for his extension in service was sent to the Centre.

The goof up

Since four IPS officers — BS Sandhu, AK Dhull, RP Singh and Sudhir Chowdhary — are due to retire from service on September 30, the DGP office sent a communication to the home department on September 13 to initiate the process of grant of pension benefits for the officers.

The home department, in a rather thoughtless manner, moved the matter for securing an order from the ACS, home, in the name of the Haryana governor stating that the four IPS officers are retiring on September 30. “The ACS, home, too signed the file without going through it, leading to issuance of retirement orders,’’ said an official.

The retirement orders of all the four IPS officers were also copied to the principal accountant general (A&E), Haryana, for grant of pension and retirement benefits.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 21:22 IST