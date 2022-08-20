Haryana: NGT orders closures of Murthal eateries violating environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana chief secretary to close restaurants and roadside eateries at Murthal that are violating environmental norms.

Effective action at ground level has not been taken by the authorities and there is unchecked damage to the environment, a bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel, said.

The state pollution control board may also perform its statutory duties against the violators, the NGT further said.

The tribunal said there is a need to check for the management of liquid and solid waste to maintain general hygienic conditions by all roadside dhabas, eateries and restaurants.

"We direct the Chief Secretary, Haryana to look into the matter and remedy the situation by ensuring prompt and effective measures for the protection of environment and public health. The Chief Secretary may hold a meeting personally within one month and fix responsibility in the matter for ensuring time-bound action," it said in an order.

The NGT had earlier directed the authorities to expedite the setting up of a solid waste treatment plant for management of garbage generated by eateries and asked why a decentralised treatment plant had not been set up by the ''dhabas'' in the area.

Abhay Dahiya, a resident of Haryana, and some others had filed a plea at the tribunal against illegal dumping and burning of garbage, and discharge of untreated water by various establishments, including restaurants on GT Road, Murthal in Sonepat district.

