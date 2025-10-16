Haryana Police ASI Lathar found dead, FIR names late IPS officer's Puran Kumar’s wife: ‘Suicide’ twist explained

The alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and the subsequent death of assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar have triggered political and administrative turmoil in the state. Haryana Police assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar (left), IPS officer Y Puran Kumar (centre) and his wife Amneet P Kumar.

From caste discrimination allegations to corruption claims and an FIR against the IPS officer’s wife, the case has taken multiple turns.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far:

Who was IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and how did he die? Y Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch IPS officer, was serving as an inspector general at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria. On October 7, he was found dead at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, with police saying he shot himself.

In his “final note", the officer accused eight senior officers, including Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, of blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.

Following his death, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Kapur on leave and appointed IPS Om Parkash Singh as acting DGP.

What did the family say about his death? Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, initially refused consent for autopsy, demanding action against the officers named in the note.

After receiving assurance from police, she agreed to a postmortem examination in the larger interest of justice, saying, “I have full faith in the Judiciary and the police authorities, and I sincerely hope that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner, so that the truth emerges in accordance with law.”

She added that she would extend full cooperation to ensure “justice is served at the earliest".

The cremation took place on October 15, with the couple’s daughters performing the last rites in Chandigarh.

What is ASI Sandeep Lathar suicide twist? Just over a week after Puran Kumar’s death, ASI Sandeep Lathar, 41, was found dead from a gunshot wound in Rohtak’s Ladhot village on October 14.

Lathar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, left behind a suicide note and a six-minute video accusing the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and his family of corruption.

He claimed he had “ample evidence” against the IPS officer, saying Kumar had “killed himself to avoid family humiliation".

Lathar’s colleague described him as an “honest and hardworking” officer who was “upset for the past few days after being questioned by the SIT".

Why has FIR been registered and against whom? A day after Sandeep Lathar’s death, the Rohtak police registered an FIR on the complaint of his family. Those named include:

Amneet P Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer and senior IAS officer

Amit Rattan, her brother and Bathinda (rural) MLA

Sushil Kumar, an exemptee assistant sub-inspector

Sunil, another cop posted at the IG office in Rohtak The FIR has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Haryana chief minister's OSD Virender Singh Badhkhalsa informed Lathar’s family about the FIR and urged them to give consent for the autopsy.

What we know about Sandeep Lathar’s suicide note and video In his note and video, Lathar accused the late IPS Puran Kumar and his family members of corruption. He also claimed that he had been threatened by Sushil Kumar, an associate of the IPS officer, after arresting him in a bribery case.

The ASI in the video purportedly said that even Bhagat Singh made sacrifices and walked a difficult path, after which the country awakened. "And today, this country will awaken when we sacrifice ourselves on the path of truth," he says.

The policeman also claimed that Bijarniya is an “honest officer” who confronted Puran Kumar.

What was alleged bribery case involving Puran Kumar’s associate? The case stemmed from a complaint by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal, who alleged that head constable Sushil Kumar demanded ₹2.5 lakh in the name of Puran Kumar when he was posted in Rohtak.

Lathar, who was part of the CIA-2 team, helped intercept and arrest Sushil Kumar a day before the IPS officer’s death. Following the arrest, Sushil Kumar allegedly abused and threatened him.

What action has Haryana government taken so far? The state government has sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and appointed OP Singh as acting DGP. It has also transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, who was named in Puran Kumar’s note.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Krishan Lal Panwar, visited Lathar’s family and assured them of a fair probe.

“Appropriate action will be taken,” Saini told the family.

The government has also assured a government job for Lathar’s wife, a state honour funeral, and a time-bound probe.

What are opposition leaders demanding? The case has sparked widespread political outrage.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have demanded that both deaths be investigated under the supervision of a sitting Punjab and Haryana high court judge.

“Both ‘suicides’ should be thoroughly investigated under the watch of a sitting judge,” Hooda said.

Chautala has called for a CBI probe monitored by the court to ensure fairness.

What's next? The Chandigarh Police SIT is already probing IPS Puran Kumar’s death, while the Rohtak Police investigates the ASI’s case. The forensic examination of the laptop reportedly used to type the IPS officer’s suicide note remains pending.