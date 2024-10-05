Haryana polls 2024: Vote for party that works for women, says Vinesh Phogat
Congress candidate from the Julana constituency and wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat appealed to citizens to come out and cast their vote
The Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency, Vinesh Phogat, on Saturday, urged people to go out and vote for the party that has fought for women's rights.
After casting her vote in a polling station in Charkhi Dadri, she told ANI that the elections were like a festival for the people of Haryana and would be a big day for the state.
Also Read: Haryana assembly elections: Heavy security at polling booths, sensitive spots in Gurugram
“Vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of. Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others," she said.
Also Read: In rural Haryana, the conundrum of Dalits goes beyond classification
She also praised fellow Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda and stated that the level of sports in the state had been really good when he was chief minister ten years ago.
Also Read: HT interview: Congress fully capable of winning Haryana on its own, says Bajwa
Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on September 6, following her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency, leading the BJP's campaign with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar as well.
Voting in the Haryana elections will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. 1,031 candidates are contesting for 70 seats. The results will be declared on October 8.
Key parties contesting include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP is looking to nab a third term in power, while Congress is counting on anti-incumbency in the state.