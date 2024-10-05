Menu Explore
Haryana polls 2024: Vote for party that works for women, says Vinesh Phogat

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Congress candidate from the Julana constituency and wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat appealed to citizens to come out and cast their vote

The Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency, Vinesh Phogat, on Saturday, urged people to go out and vote for the party that has fought for women's rights.

Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member cast their votes at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)
Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat and her family member cast their votes at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI)

After casting her vote in a polling station in Charkhi Dadri, she told ANI that the elections were like a festival for the people of Haryana and would be a big day for the state.

“Vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of. Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others," she said.

She also praised fellow Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda and stated that the level of sports in the state had been really good when he was chief minister ten years ago.

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on September 6, following her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting from the Ladwa constituency, leading the BJP's campaign with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar as well.

Voting in the Haryana elections will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. 1,031 candidates are contesting for 70 seats. The results will be declared on October 8.

Key parties contesting include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP is looking to nab a third term in power, while Congress is counting on anti-incumbency in the state.

