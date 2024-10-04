Haryana assembly elections: Heavy security at polling booths, sensitive spots in Gurugram

Heavy security has been deployed at more than 1,500 polling booths in Gurugram with special focus on sensitive locations to ensure peaceful voting for assembly elections on Saturday, the district police said. Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora gives instructions to police officers ahead of Saturday’s polling, in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

More than 6,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, home guards, and special police officers (SPOs), will be on duty across Gurugram to ensure that the elections are peaceful and impartial. A total of 4,800 police personnel have been deployed at 1,507 polling booths at 626 locations in the district’s urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, while additional forces have been deployed at 252 critical booths across 94 locations.

Police teams have been strategically positioned for booth duty, patrolling, and manning checkpoints.

Elaborating on the measures taken to ensure law and order on voting day, Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora said, “Flying squads, sector officers, zonal magistrates, and surveillance teams will also be on duty to manage any security concerns. Senior police officials, including station house officers (SHOs), will oversee operations in their areas, ensuring law and order throughout the day. Measures are in place to prevent disruptions or the need for re-polling at any booth,” said Arora.

Around 1.54 million people in the district are set to vote on Saturday.

The district police have appealed to all residents to vote peacefully, maintain law and order, and report any criminal activities immediately. The police emphasised that public cooperation is essential in ensuring a smooth and secure election process.

Patrolling and crime monitoring

Gurugram’s crime units will be active on polling day, with crime branch officers tasked with patrolling and monitoring any suspicious activity. Immediate action will be taken against individuals attempting to disrupt the election process, officers said.

Additionally, nine interstate and nine interdistrict police checkpoints have been set up to prevent external interference. Patrolling parties with adequate personnel have been assigned to maintain law and order in their respective areas.

To bolster security, 10 companies of paramilitary forces and a police reserve force have been stationed with the police commissioner and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). These forces will handle any emergency situations that may arise during the election. The police control room has been specially staffed to ensure seamless communication with all police stations and patrolling units, further strengthening coordination efforts.

Sealing borders and increased patrols

Checkpoints have been established along district and state borders to prevent unauthorised activities from affecting the election. Extra patrols, overseen by DCPs, ACPs, and SHOs, will ensure that no criminal activity disrupts the election process.

In the last 24 hours, the Gurugram police have seized ₹57.79 lakh in illegal cash, illicit liquor worth ₹1.18 lakh, and election-related promotional materials worth ₹22,000. Since the Model Code of Conduct was implemented on August 16, illegal assets worth over ₹10.49 crore, including cash, liquor, narcotics, and weapons, have been seized during police checks.