Haryana polls: BJP pulls away, leads in 47 of 90 seats

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 08, 2024 10:33 AM IST

According to the data, the BJP secured 38.6% of the vote, while the Congress, which was ahead in 36 seats, got 41.3%, as of 10.30am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to pull away in the Haryana assembly elections on Tuesday morning, leading in 47 of the state’s 90 seats, despite having 2% points fewer votes than the Congress, according to data analysed by HT.

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) alliance in two, showed the data.

To be sure, just about 15% of the votes have been counted, and the results are still likely to change. Still, it is unprecedented for a party with such a significant shortfall in the vote-count to fall short of the majority mark in a bipolar contest.

The trends breathed life into a contest that appeared to be a dead rubber, after early trends on Tuesday morning suggested that the Congress would be the runaway winner in a state that the BJP has governed for a decade.

