Haryana polls: BJP pulls away, leads in 47 of 90 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to pull away in the Haryana assembly elections on Tuesday morning, leading in 47 of the state’s 90 seats, despite having 2% points fewer votes than the Congress, according to data analysed by HT. Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference in Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

According to the data, the BJP secured 38.6% of the vote, while the Congress, which was ahead in 36 seats, got 41.3%, as of 10.30am.

The Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) alliance in two, showed the data.

To be sure, just about 15% of the votes have been counted, and the results are still likely to change. Still, it is unprecedented for a party with such a significant shortfall in the vote-count to fall short of the majority mark in a bipolar contest.

The trends breathed life into a contest that appeared to be a dead rubber, after early trends on Tuesday morning suggested that the Congress would be the runaway winner in a state that the BJP has governed for a decade.