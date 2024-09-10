Haryana polls: BJP unveils second list of 21 candidates, names contender against Vinesh Phogat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.



The list of candidates includes Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi, Manish Grovar from Rohtak, Sanjay Singh from Nuh and Aizaz Khan from Punahana.



As per the BJP candidates list, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini's close aide Pawan Saini will contest from Naraingarh, Satpal Jamba from Pundri and Devendra Kaushik from Ganaur.



Captain Yogesh Bairagi is the BJP candidate from Julana, and will be contest against former wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections(ANI file)





The BJP had released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, announcing Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

At least 12 BJP leaders including cabinet minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, one MLA, and six ex-MLAs, resigned from the party on being upset over its first list.

Nayab Singh Saini files nomination from Ladwa

Saini on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Ladwa constituency, in the presence of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



“I received a lot of love from the public of Ladwa. This was a historic event of nomination where the whole of Ladwa was on roads to bless you. One thing that is assured is that the public will form the double-engine BJP government in Haryana for the third time. PM Modi will be arriving in Haryana on 14th September and we will offer him a rousing welcome,” ANI quoted Saini as saying.



The Ladwa constituency has a sizeable OBC population, particularly voters of Saini community. It is being considered as a safe seat for the CM.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.