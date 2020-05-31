Haryana releases Unlock 1 guidelines: Interstate movement of people allowed

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:43 IST

The Haryana government has allowed interstate and inter-district movement of people and goods starting Monday to facilitate a three-phased exit from lockdown as directed by the centre. As per the guidelines released for the first phase of unlock-1, the state transport department will issue a time table of interstate and inter-district bus routes which may be revised from time to time. The permission for interstate movement is likely to provide big relief to daily commuters from satellite towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad, who travel to Delhi for work.

The guidelines state that taxis and cabs will continue to ply in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sporting activities can now be started from 5 am instead of earlier 7 am, as per the guidelines.

In line with other relaxations offered by the Central notification released on Saturday, the state will allow reopening of religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services apart from shopping malls from June 8, in accordance with the SoPs that will be released by the Central ministry of health and family welfare.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

State has allowed weddings with a maximum of 50 guests and last rites with a maximum of 20 attendees. Other events necessitating large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

District magistrates have the liberty to impose additional restrictions on the movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential services in their respective areas using powers under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The public is advised to compulsorily wear face masks in public places, places of work and while using transport.

The guidelines say that the state government will open the restricted areas in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act.

The lockdown will continue in the state’s containment zones till June 30.