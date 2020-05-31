e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haryana releases Unlock 1 guidelines: Interstate movement of people allowed

Haryana releases Unlock 1 guidelines: Interstate movement of people allowed

Haryana has also allowed reopening of malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship from June 8

india Updated: May 31, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Traffic jams were witnessed at Haryana Delhi borders in the past few days due to restrictions imposed by the state.
Traffic jams were witnessed at Haryana Delhi borders in the past few days due to restrictions imposed by the state.(HT Photo)
         

The Haryana government has allowed interstate and inter-district movement of people and goods starting Monday to facilitate a three-phased exit from lockdown as directed by the centre. As per the guidelines released for the first phase of unlock-1, the state transport department will issue a time table of interstate and inter-district bus routes which may be revised from time to time. The permission for interstate movement is likely to provide big relief to daily commuters from satellite towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad, who travel to Delhi for work.

The guidelines state that taxis and cabs will continue to ply in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sporting activities can now be started from 5 am instead of earlier 7 am, as per the guidelines.

In line with other relaxations offered by the Central notification released on Saturday, the state will allow reopening of religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services apart from shopping malls from June 8, in accordance with the SoPs that will be released by the Central ministry of health and family welfare.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

State has allowed weddings with a maximum of 50 guests and last rites with a maximum of 20 attendees. Other events necessitating large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

District magistrates have the liberty to impose additional restrictions on the movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential services in their respective areas using powers under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The public is advised to compulsorily wear face masks in public places, places of work and while using transport.

The guidelines say that the state government will open the restricted areas in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act.

The lockdown will continue in the state’s containment zones till June 30.

tags
top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In