‘Haryana seeking big change’: Kejriwal as AAP decides to go solo for assembly election

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor on Sunday said that the state of Haryana is “seeking a big change” as the party decided to contest the 90-seat assembly elections alone. Addressing the party's ‘Badlaav Jansabha’ in Haryana's Jind district, Kejriwal reiterated that, however, they will fight the Lok Sabha election as a part of the INDIA bloc. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

“Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy…The AAP will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, and we will form the next government and make it number one in the country,” Kejriwal told the party leaders.

He added," People of the state are fed up with all the parties that have ruled here…They have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their coffers."

Asserting that only AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people as it has been done in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal questioned: “Can the Congress, BJP, and JJP do this? They cannot”.

“There used to be seven to eight hours power cuts daily earlier in Delhi and Punjab, but now the people are getting round-the-clock power supply. In Haryana too, we will end your power cuts,” the Delhi CM added.

Earlier, the decision of the Kejriwal-led party on the assembly election was announced by AAP leader Sushil Gupta on Monday.

Currently, the BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Since 2014, the BJP has ruled the state. In 2019, the AAP contested on 46 assembly seats alone, however, ended up with less than one percent of the votes. Subsequently, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP contested the elections in alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on three seats in Haryana - Ambala, Karnal, and Faridabad. The party managed to bag a total of 45,400 votes in the three constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies)