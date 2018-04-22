Haryana teen abducted from her house, gang-raped

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four people while she was sleeping in her house at a village in this district and then gang-raped after taking her to a secluded place, the police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the victim was alone in the house at the time of the incident on Saturday, they said.

After the girl came back to her house and narrated her ordeal to her parents, a complaint was lodged with the women police station last night, the police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, they said, adding that during investigation, it was revealed that accused were from Jathlana and Mohri villages.

The accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

