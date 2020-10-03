Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:05 IST

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday said in Hathras that the special investigation team (SIT) will address all issues raised by the family members of the 19-year-old victim of Hathras gang-rape and murder case. He also clarified that public representatives intending to visit the village can do so but only five at a time.

Awasthi and UP director-general of police HC Awasthi were in Hathras village on Saturday. They reached the house of the victim and talked to the family members for about half an hour.

“It was an unfortunate incident and thus, we came to meet the family members and assured them that the guilty won’t be spared,” said the ACS, while addressing media persons.

“The special investigation team (SIT) has senior officials on it who are probing the matter. The team has begun its task and submitted its initial report on Friday evening, on the basis of which, the Hathras SP, circle officer, sub-inspector, senior sub-inspector and head moharrir, besides others, have been suspended,” he said.

“While meeting us, the family members raised certain issues which have been noted. All these issues will be addressed by the SIT,” assured the ACS.

“The DGP has promised that security will be provided continuously in the village so that peace and tranquillity continues,” said Awasthi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had tried to visit the victims’ house on Friday but were stopped from moving towards the village. However, both were allowed to visit the village on Saturday but with limited numbers.

RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav are expected to visit the village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the new superintendent of police for Hathras, Vinit Jaiswal, joined duty.