e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS

Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS

Additional chief secretary (home) also clarified that public representatives intending to visit the village can do so but only five at a time.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Agra
Members of various political bodies and other civilians protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim.
Members of various political bodies and other civilians protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times )
         

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday said in Hathras that the special investigation team (SIT) will address all issues raised by the family members of the 19-year-old victim of Hathras gang-rape and murder case. He also clarified that public representatives intending to visit the village can do so but only five at a time.

Awasthi and UP director-general of police HC Awasthi were in Hathras village on Saturday. They reached the house of the victim and talked to the family members for about half an hour.

“It was an unfortunate incident and thus, we came to meet the family members and assured them that the guilty won’t be spared,” said the ACS, while addressing media persons.

“The special investigation team (SIT) has senior officials on it who are probing the matter. The team has begun its task and submitted its initial report on Friday evening, on the basis of which, the Hathras SP, circle officer, sub-inspector, senior sub-inspector and head moharrir, besides others, have been suspended,” he said.

Also read: ‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’ - Mamata at protest against Hathras gang-rape

“While meeting us, the family members raised certain issues which have been noted. All these issues will be addressed by the SIT,” assured the ACS.

“The DGP has promised that security will be provided continuously in the village so that peace and tranquillity continues,” said Awasthi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had tried to visit the victims’ house on Friday but were stopped from moving towards the village. However, both were allowed to visit the village on Saturday but with limited numbers.

RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav are expected to visit the village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the new superintendent of police for Hathras, Vinit Jaiswal, joined duty.

tags
top news
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In