Have Congress, BJP made the impossible, possible? What's up with alliance buzz in Maharashtra

Something that people in India thought would never happen - an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress - was reportedly announced by local leaders in Maharashtra for the Ambernath municipal body in a post-poll arrangement. L: Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis | R: Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal (Shinde/HT Photo and ANI)

The announcement sent shockwaves in political circles and even among those not following politics very closely, with social media erupting with reactions that reflected the surprise. “Things can't get more interesting, bjp alliance with congress in ambarnath for upcoming municipal corporation elections,” one of the many reactions on social media platform X read on Wednesday.

The alliance, however, was said to have been announced by local leaders without having the both parties' top brass being in the know of the development that chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong displeasure over.

Congress suspended 12 newly elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.

What is up with the BJP-Congress alliance buzz? 1. What's happening in Ambernath: The alliance for Ambernath civic body is believed to have been taken by local BJP and Congress leaders, driven by the aims of weakening Shiv Sena in Ambernath and hold the power to run council as per their plans with the majority with their side. However, there is no approval or affirmation of this alliance from Congress leadership. BJP councillor Abhijit Karanjule Patil, appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from “corruption and intimidation”, reported PTI news agency on Wednesday.

2. Ambernath civic council election: The counting for the election to 60-member Ambernath civic council was held on December 20. the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while two independents were also elected. The BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors.

3. BJP-AIMIM tie-up in Akot: A similar set up reportedly happened in the Akot Municipal Council of Akola district where the BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties - naming the handshake ‘Akot Vikas Manch’, which also reportedly has support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena, NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Janshakti Party. The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with 2 seats pending election, and the AIMIM secured two seats, as per data mentioned in a PTI report. With the support of other parties, the alliance's strength stands at 25. The alliance was formally registered with the Akola district administration on Wednesday, ahead of deputy mayor and committee elections on January 13. The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.

4. Fadnavis's sharp reaction: Reacting sharply to the alliances, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said such tie-ups were unacceptable and would be scrapped, warning of action would be taken against the local leaders. "I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," PTI quoted Fadnavis telling a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to scrap such alliances.

5. Owaisi rejects Akot alliance: BJP's Akola MP Anup Dhotre claimed four AIMIM council members left their party and joined hands with them. Akola BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar claimed that out of the five AIMIM council members in Akot, four "rejected the party's hardline and communal stance" and chose to join the ‘Akot Vikas Manch’, the news agency reported. AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said their leader Asaduddin Owaisi has made it clear that his party will not have a truck with the BJP.

6. Congress suspends local leaders over alliance: Maharashtra Congress suspended all 12 municipal councillors and Ambernath block president Pradip Patil for forging alliance with the BJP in the Ambernath Municipal Council. An order to this effect was issued by state Congress, senior vice president Ganesh Patil.