‘Have to move towards light from darkness created by coronavirus’: PM Modi in video message

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday people are isolated in their homes during the 21-day lockdown to stop the chain of coronavirus infection but they are not alone as he once again called them to show the spirit of togetherness.

“I want nine minutes of your time on April 5 at 9pm. Switch off all the lights of your homes and stand with candles, diyas, torches or flashlights of your mobile phone for nine minutes,” he said in a video message.

“We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by the coronavirus,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister shared the video message on a day the country entered the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown and has seen a rise in the number of coronavirus disease cases. He tweeted about the video message on Thursday but did not specify the topic of the video.

The Prime Minister has addressed the nation twice so far as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the country. He had called for a Janta Curfew or people’s curfew on March 19 and announced the 21-day lockdown on March 24 as a step to break the chain of infection.

Modi has tweeted several times urging citizens to follow social distancing norms and stay at home. He has also shared a number of ideas to make the best use of the lockdown period, including a series of yoga exercises to stay fit while at home.

His Mann ki Baat monthly radio programme was also about the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister talked about the people who are on the frontline to fight the spread of Covid-19, those who have beaten the respiratory disease and shared how many were using their time during the lockdown.

India has reported 2069 cases of the coronavirus disease, including 53 deaths, till 6pm on April 2.