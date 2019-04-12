HC extends Robert Vadra’s interim protection from arrest till May 3

The Rajasthan high court on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, till May 3 in a money laundering case linked to purchase and sale of land in Bikaner.

Justice Vijay Vishnoi fixed May 3 as the next date of hearing in the case and granted Robert Vadra and his mother, Maureen Vadra interim protection from arrest till then.

The ED is investigating the purchase of land in Bikaner’s Kalayat sub-division against the partners of Sky Light Hospitality under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In January, the high court had asked Robert Vadra, a partner in the Sky Light Hospitality company, and his mother Maureen Vadra to appear before the ED for interrogation.

A criminal case was registered by the ED in connection with the deal made in 2015 regarding alleged forgery in the allotment.

Vadra has denied allegation and maintained that he was being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 22:11 IST