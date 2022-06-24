Home / India News / HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
india news

HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office

The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad.

A retired employee, who filed the PIL, challenged the allotment of government land measuring 4,935 square yards in posh Banjara Hills locality to the TRS for construction of its Hyderabad district office.

The land allotment is based on an earlier Government Order that allowed allotment of land to political parties on lease basis.

The petitioner alleged that the land was allocated to TRS for just 100 per square yard. The court after hearing the matter directed that notices be issued to the chief secretary, chief commissioner of the land administration, principal secretary of the revenue department, Hyderabad district collector and TRS represented by its president K Chandrasekhar Rao and its party general secretary M Srinivas Reddy.

The court then directed them to file their counters and posted the matter after four weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out