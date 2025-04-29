Menu Explore
HC reverses order discharging Tamil Nadu minister and family in DA case

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 29, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Periyasamy allegedly amassed wealth to the tune of ₹2.1 crore in his name and in names of his wife P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income

The Madras high court on Monday directed a special court in Dindigul district to frame charges against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader I Periyasamy and his family members in connection with a 2.1 crore disproportionate assets case, reversing a previous order discharging the Tamil Nadu rural development minister.

HC reverses order discharging Tamil Nadu minister and family in DA case
HC reverses order discharging Tamil Nadu minister and family in DA case

Justice P Velmurugan gave the directive on a criminal revision petitions filed by directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC), challenging the Special court order discharging Periyasamy, his wife and their two sons in the case.

Justice Velmurugan directed the special court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months.

The prosecution case was that Periyasamy amassed wealth to the tune of 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the revenue minister between 2006 and 2010 during the previous DMK regime.

The DVAC registered a first information report (FIR) against the minister and his family members in 2012.

The Dindigul court discharged all four accused in the case, citing insufficient evidence. Challenging the same, the DVAC filed the present criminal revision petitions in 2018.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
