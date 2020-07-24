e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HC seeks ICMR reply on testing

HC seeks ICMR reply on testing

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:03 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to file an affidavit within a week in response to a plea challenging the requirement of a doctor’s prescription to undergo Covid-19 testing. It asked ICMR to clarify its stand on the matter.

Utsav Sindhu has filed the plea citing the need for professionals to produce Covid-19 negative reports to travel to several states for work. The plea cited ICMR’s July 1 order asking states to ensure that laboratories are free to conduct tests without the prior requirement of a doctor’s prescription. It added the order was not being complied with.

The Delhi government on Monday told the court that ICMR’s Specific Referral Form of Covid-19 makes a doctor’s prescription mandatory for testing. On Tuesday, Sindhu’s lawyer, advocate Manish Tiwari, told the court that Himachal Pradesh’s travel advisory requires a person travelling to the state for tourism to produce a Covid-19 negative report issued by ICMR authorized/certified lab report before undertaking such travel.

The lawyer added the requirement of the prescription for the Covid-19 test has been done away with for travel to Chandigarh and Mumbai presumably based on ICMR’s advisory issued on July 1. He contended states were following different criteria that leads to confusion and restricts the people’s inter-state movement.

Following this, the court said, “The respondent no 2 [ICMR] is directed to file an affidavit stating its stands on the requirement of a prescription for testing of Covid-19 especially in light of the submissions of the petitioner…. Such affidavit be filed within one week.”

The matter would be now heard next on July 31.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In