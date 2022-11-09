Karnataka HC stays order blocking Congress’s Twitter account

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday set aside a lower court order blocking Twitter handles of the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra over copyright infringement.

The order is subject to the Congress removing the offending content before noon on Wednesday.

A lower court had given the blocking order on Monday in a suit filed by MRT Studios which claimed 45 seconds of its copyrighted music from the movie ‘KGF Chapter 2’ were used in a ‘Bharat Jodo’ song by the Congress.

On Tuesday, the HC ordered the party to provide screenshots of the Twitter handle and the other social media accounts before the contentious material was removed.

“We are of the opinion that prayer deserves to be allowed to set aside impugned order, subject to appellant taking down offending material,” said the division bench of Justices G Narendar and Justice PN Desai. They were reviewing the Congress’s petition in an emergency hearing on Tuesday evening.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued the case for the Congress. Allowing the appeal, the HC said, “Appeal is allowed in part, subject to appellants (INC) removing it from their social media accounts. This order shall not come in the way of the plaintiff making any request to court to protect their copyrights.”

Before that, Singhvi pointed out that the commercial court had no urgent reason to pass the interim order and unless it is stayed, Twitter would take down the party’s accounts. He submitted that the party was ready to take down the 45 seconds of the alleged clip which infringed on MRT’s copyright.

“Blocking Twitter handles will not help the respondents unless they have any ulterior motive,” added.

The clip was on the Twitter handle from October itself but the copyright owner filed the petition on November 2 which was heard on November 5 and the lower court gave the order on November 7.

An ex-parte injunction was passed without issuing notice or recording reasons, Singhvi told the division bench.

“There is no commercial purpose in using the audio clip. A disproportionate order could not be passed by blocking the national party accounts and affecting my freedom of expression, even when the Bharat Jodo yatra is ongoing,” he added.

The advocate for MRT Studios also made submissions contending that the blocking order was right. The HC however, noted that the Congress was agreeing that it had breached the copyright and was ready to remove the content from its Twitter handles and not to use it.

“It is punitive action,” the HC said. The court said that appointment of a commissioner to investigate the issue by the lower court was a premature act. “Once the mistake is admitted, where is the question of investigation into it? If you have filed an FIR, where is the question of appointing a technical expert as commissioner? You want the commissioner to do the police’s job?,” the HC asked.

The Rahul Gandhi-headlined Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is expected to reach Jammu on January 30, 2023.