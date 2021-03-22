Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, granted interim relief to Future Retail Limited, staying the single judge order of March 18 upholding the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator Award and stalling Future Retail Limited ( FRL's) $3.4 million deal with Reliance Retail.
The court also stayed the ₹20 lakh fine and the show cause notice to the Biyanis and other directors of Future Group that had sought to know from them as to why they should not be kept in civil detention for three months.
A bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "Having heard the facts and circumstances and for reasons stated on Feb 8, we hereby stay an order of March 18 till next date of hearing."
The February 8 order here refers to an earlier interim order of the court where the bench had stayed the prima facie opinion of the single judge Februa 2 order on the deal.
On February 2, Justice Midha, while giving a prima facie finding had asked FRL to maintain “status quo” on its ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.
The single judge had also directed all the authorities like SEBI, NCLT etc to also maintain status quo in the deal while also asking it to list out all the steps and actions it had taken after the order of the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) of Singapore.
The order had come on the plea by US retail giant Amazon that had sought the detention of Future group founders, including CEO Kishore Biyani, and seizure of their assets since it sought to block Future group from selling retail assets to Reliance Industries.
Justice JR Midha, on March 18, while upholding the Singapore’s EA order stalling the deal, also asked FRL to not take any further steps regarding the violation of the order and also asked them to file an affidavit declaring all its assets within 30 days.
It had also imposed a fine on the Biyanis and the directors for their willful violation of the EA's order.
- Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.
- The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.
- Met officials said while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in mercury, this respite will be short-lived
- “The BJP has been sending volunteers door-to-door across localities telling people that it will be better for the L-G to rule Delhi and not an elected government." said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj
- Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes
- Officials of Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water utility agency, said that the ‘city of lakes’ project now had 600 water bodies that will be revived in the coming years.
- During a spot visit on Sunday, HT found the market crowded with hundreds of shoppers jostling for space, most of them without a mask or wearing it improperly.
- A year on, these Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises continue to be beset by many of these problems — and a few new ones. While the supply chains remain disrupted and the demand is far from reaching pre-pandemic levels