Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC grants CM relief in defamation case

ByAyesha Arvind, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Karnataka HC stays defamation case against CM Siddaramaiah filed by BJP, noting similar relief granted to other Congress leaders in the matter.

The Karnataka high court on Friday stayed all proceedings pending before a trial court in a criminal defamation case filed against chief minister Siddaramaiah by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

HC grants CM relief in defamation case
HC grants CM relief in defamation case

Justice SR Krishna Kumar stayed proceedings against Siddaramaiah, after noting that several other Congress leaders, including deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, named in the same case have already been granted relief by the high court.

The defamation case, filed by BJP leader Keshav Prasad, pertains to advertisements and campaign slogans used by the Congress party ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections. In the advertisements, the Congress accused the then-ruling BJP of demanding up to 40% commission or bribes from contractors and others involved in public works.

The BJP, in its complaint, had accused Congress leaders of spreading false advertisements targeting its party members, including then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, who appeared for Siddaramaiah, told the court on Friday that the case against the chief minister was “misconstrued.”

All the key Congress leaders named in the case—Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar—were granted bail by a Bengaluru court in June 2023.

The high court had stayed proceedings against Shivakumar in the same case on July 4, 2025. In January 2025, a bench led by justice M Nagaprasanna had stayed the proceedings against Gandhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / HC grants CM relief in defamation case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On