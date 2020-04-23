HDFC Bank launches Safety Grid campaign for social distancing

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:00 IST

HDFC Bank on Thursday launched its HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign to encourage and reinforce social distancing even after the lockdown is lifted.

Using the outer grid of the HDFC Bank logo, the Bank has created physical markers on the ground to help people maintain the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed social distance while waiting in queue at a shop or in any an establishment.

After a successful pilot run in Kolkata, the Safety Grid campaign has been launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar.

‘The Safety Grid’ will be painted in front of the space leading to various retail outlets such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and ATMs, among others. Each grid will be placed at an optimal WHO prescribed distance of 1 meter from each other.

To begin with, ‘The Safety Grid’ will be implemented at over 4,000 essential services stores across the eight cities. Till date, it has been implemented at over 1,750 essential services stores.

“Social distancing is one of the primary ways in which we can keep this deadly Covid-19 disease at bay. But in reality, one does need to step out to buy essentials. The grids are a physical manifestation of the social distancing that individuals must maintain in any public setting. It’s a simple but extremely powerful idea and a simple solution, albeit a bold one,” Rajdeepak Das, MD (India) and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said while speaking about the campaign.