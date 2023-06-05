HDFC suspends employee after video of him abusing co-workers goes viral

HDFC bank on Monday suspended one of its senior employees in Kolkata after a video of him allegedly abusing his co-workers on a video call during an internal meeting went viral on social media. In the video, the official was heard shouting at his colleagues in Bengali for not selling enough banking products and insurance policies. The headquarters of India's HDFC Bank (Reuters)

“How many saving and current accounts have you opened in the last two days? Tell me,” the now-suspended employee can be heard asking his junior colleagues rudely in the video. He then kept shouting and asked another employee, “You were supposed to open 15, you have opened 5.”

The video, posted by a Twitter user gained massive traction and was widely circulated on the platform.

Responding to the tweet, HDFC's service manager Ajay informed that the “concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated”.

“This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per the Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect,” the service manager wrote through the handle ‘HDFC bank cares’.

Meanwhile, several users began a conversation on toxic workplace culture over the video.

"This kind of toxic workplace culture is very common in India, wrote one user. Another said, “Even I'm facing the same issues and I have decided to quit my job.”

One user who claimed to have worked under the suspended employee said, “Having worked under him and up close... Can confirm this is him on his mellow side…To even state that might sound ridiculous to many but it's the truth.”

