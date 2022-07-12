Home / India News / HDK tests positive for Covid
india news

HDK tests positive for Covid

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation
Former CM H D Kumaraswamy (HT File photo)
Former CM H D Kumaraswamy (HT File photo)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home isolation.

“Following symptoms of light fever & body pain, I underwent Covid test. The results have come positive. Doctors have advice me for home isolation & treatment,” the JD(S) second-in-command tweeted.

He added that as per doctor’s advice, he will undergo treatment at home for next 10 days.

“I appeal all not to visit me. Please do not mean it otherwise. I also request those who came in contact with me in the 3-4 days to get tested for Covid without fail,” he said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out