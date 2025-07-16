‘He didn’t know it was Fauja Singh’: Police on Canada-based man who ran over marathoner

A Canada-based man who had returned to Punjab just three weeks ago has been arrested for allegedly running over and killing centenarian Fauja Singh, and claimed he did not know it was the marathoner at the time, police said. Centenarian runner Fauja Singh (centre), seen during a 2013 race in Hong Kong, was killed in a recent road accident in Punjab.(AP File)

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was taken into custody on Tuesday night, and the SUV involved in the incident has been seized.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Harvinder Singh said police cracked the hit-and-run case within 30 hours.

He said the accused, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a native of Kartarpur, had gone to Canada on a tourist visa and later secured a work permit valid till 2027. Dhillon had returned to India late last month, he added.

He was arrested from his residence in Kartarpur. Responding to a query, the SSP said that during preliminary questioning, Dhillon admitted to driving his SUV at high speed as he was in a hurry for some work, which led to the vehicle hitting Fauja Singh.

“At that time, he was not aware of the identity of the man hit by the car. He told us that he got scared (after the accident) and that is why he did not stop his vehicle there,” said the SSP.

Accused changed SUV tyre after accident

Dhillon also told police that he had one of the SUV’s tyres changed on the same day. The SSP said, “It was his responsibility to stop the vehicle at the time of the accident, and he should have taken Fauja Singh to a hospital.”

The accident happened on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near Bias village when Fauja Singh was out for his regular afternoon walk. “Around 3.08 pm, when he reached the main road, the vehicle hit him. Some passersby and some of his family members took him to a hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to injuries,” the SSP said.

According to villagers, the impact of the collision threw Fauja Singh five to seven feet into the air. He died later that evening at the hospital.

Fauja Singh’s son, Harvinder Singh, said the accused could have saved his father’s life by acting on time. “Maybe that could have saved his life. Had he not fled, we would not have taken any action against him (the erring driver),” he told reporters.

He also said Dhillon does not have any criminal record. “It is possible that since Indian cars are left-hand drive while in Canada it is right-hand, one could not get a grip on the driving (conditions) here,” Singh said, adding that Dhillon was alone in the SUV during the accident.

“Dhillon is in Canada on a work permit and works as a labourer. His three sisters and mother are in Canada,” he added.

SUV tracked through CCTV

The SUV, a Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner, was tracked through CCTV footage and broken parts found at the spot. “In one of the CCTV footage, the registration number of the vehicle was readable, and we tracked that. The vehicle's owners changed more than once (due to resale),” the SSP said.

Expressing sadness over the death, the SSP said, “Fauja Singh earned his name worldwide, and we all are very proud of it. He should not have died in this manner.”

People from across party lines paid tribute to Fauja Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “extraordinary” for his unique personality and how he inspired the youth of India to stay fit.

‘Turbaned Tornado’ Fauja Singh dies at 114

114-year-old Fauja Singh began running marathons at the age of 89 and became the world’s first centenarian marathoner. Born in 1911 into a farmer’s family, he overcame weak legs in childhood to become a symbol of strength and determination.

He ran marathons in London, New York, Hong Kong, and other cities, and became known worldwide as the “Turbaned Tornado.”

One of his most memorable moments came in 2011 when, at the age of 100, he took part in an invitational marathon in Toronto that was named after him. He broke several records for his age group.

Fauja Singh had lived in the UK for many years and returned to Punjab around three years ago after retiring. Last year, he joined Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in a walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse.

With PTI inputs