Health ministry monitoring Avian flu cases

After some cases of avian influenza, or A(H5NI), were reported in the US, the Union health ministry is reviewing the situation daily, it said in a statement on Monday, although the World Health Organisation has said public health risk due to the latest outbreak was low as of now. However, WHO has said public health risk due to the latest outbreak was low as of now. (Reuters)

“In view of various reports in media regarding detection of avian influenza virus in cattle and milk in various States of USA, a video conference under the chairmanship of Director General of Health Services was conducted on 28th April 2024 to review the current situation of Seasonal Influenza with the State of Maharashtra in which Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Officers from ICMR Headquarters, ICMR-NIV Pune, CSU IDSP, State Surveillance Unit, District Surveillance Unit, Nashik and Health officials from Malegaon participated,” the health ministry said.

The world health agency has said the risk of infection was low to moderate for those with exposure to infected birds or animals or contaminated environments. “This may change as we learn more… The virus has been detected in milk and its potential role in transmission is being investigated,” the WHO said in a statement on Friday.

Since March, A(H5N1) detections in dairy cattle herds have been reported in the US in 33 herds in eight states as of April 23, the WHO said. While the initial virus spillover was likely of wild bird origin based on available information, some later affected herds received cows from other affected herds, it said. Current evidence from the US indicated that lateral transmission among cattle have likely occurred.

During the health ministry’s review, experts said that with use of proper hygienic practices such as boiling of milk and proper cooking of meat at adequate temperatures would help in preventing virus transmission from the product (if the virus is present) to human beings.

There has been no human-to-human transmission reported anywhere from India, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The risk of avian influenza is evolving with the virus, and needs real-time monitoring, the WHO said, asking member states to rapidly share information to enable this. “Based on available information, WHO assesses the current overall public health risk posed by A(H5N1) to be low, and for those with exposure to infected birds or animals or contaminated environments, the risk of infection is considered low-to-moderate,” it said.

During 2020, highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) viruses arose from previously circulating influenza A(H5Nx) viruses and spread predominantly via migratory birds to many parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, leading to a large number of deaths in wild birds and outbreaks in domestic poultry, according to the UN health body.

In late 2021, these viruses crossed to North America and subsequently South America in October 2022. Additionally, globally, there have been increased detections of A(H5N1) viruses in non-avian species, including wild and domestic (including companion and farmed) terrestrial and marine mammals and, more recently in goats and dairy cattle in the US.

Since the beginning of 2021, 28 detections of A(H5N1) in humans have been reported to the WHO, including a case who had exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with A(H5N1) virus. There have been limited reports of transmission between mammals despite the increase in mammalian infections, it said.

The health ministry has increased seasonal influenza surveillance in the country, and has particularly advised older people with co-morbidities, and young children with developing immunity to take extra care.

“Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the Seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza,” it said.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses, which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. Since the first case of Influenza A(H1N1) detected in 2009, every year India sees two peaks of this seasonal influenza -- one from January to March and other after the rainy season. As of now, there has been no abnormal rise in cases of seasonal flu in any part of the country, the health ministry said.

The ministry has directed real-time surveillance to be conducted through countrywide network of labs. “A near real time surveillance of cases of Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) presenting in OPDs and IPDs of health facilities is being undertaken by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the ICMR network of laboratories across the country.”

Among other public health measures that the ministry has taken include release of guidelines to the states on seasonal Influenza involving categorization of patients, treatment protocol and ventilator management. The ministry has also directed state governments to conduct vaccination drives of health care workers dealing with H1N1 cases.

“As of now, the situation is control and is being monitored by the ministry of health and family welfare for seasonal and avian influenza viruses,” the ministry said.