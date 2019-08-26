Health ministry pushes harder to meet 2030 AIDS elimination target

india

The Union ministry of health signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of social justice & empowerment to develop mechanisms for drug addiction treatment and extending social protection schemes to the vulnerable section of people that would eventually help in devising specific strategies and action plans for HIV and AIDS prevention.

The Director General of National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Sanjeeva Kumar, signed the MoU on behalf of the health ministry on Monday.

The national programme has played a significant role in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the country, which is faster than the global rates.

There has been more than 80% decline in estimated new infections from peak of epidemic in 1995.

“Similarly, estimated AIDS related death declined by 71% since its peak in 2005. As per UNAIDS 2018 report, the global average for decline in new infections and AIDS related deaths from peak has been 47% and 51% respectively,” said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“The Government is fully committed to meeting all the set goals to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030,” he added.

The MoU will help in developing human resources and build capacity in order to strengthen the service delivery mechanisms for HIV & AIDS prevention, drug addiction treatment and referral to services offered by the National AIDS Control Programme.

The larger aim of the move is to reduce incidence of social stigma and discrimination against victims of drug abuse and Children and People Living with HIV/AIDS, by helping in reaching out to the marginalised groups.

It will also provide an opportunity for empowerment and access to social protection schemes by the high risk population, persons engaged in begging, people living with HIV/AIDS, and children affected by HIV & AIDS.

