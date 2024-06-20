Health officials search illegal maternity clinic in Bagalkot district

State health department officials conducted raid in the residence of a 62-year-old woman, who was allegedly operating an illegal maternity clinic in Bagalkot district, and sealed the health inspection room, officials familiar with the matter said. Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted in Kumbara Galli, Jamkhandi by health deparment officials (File photo)

According to one of the officials, the accused has been identified as Surekha Charaki.

Jamkhandi sub-divisional magistrate Santhosh Kamagowda said: “Surekha Charaki, who holds only an SSLC (secondary school leaving certificate), had been posing as a doctor. The team confiscated a range of medical supplies, including abortion pills, medicines, stethoscope, and various electronic devices. These items were reportedly sourced from Krishna Medical in the city and Vijayapur.”

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted in Kumbara Galli, Jamkhandi by health department officials involving taluk medical officer Dr G S Galagali, sub-inspector Nagaraja Khilari, and other officials.

Jamakhandi police sub inspector N R Khilari said: “We assisted the health and revenue officers to conduct raid on illegal clinic. The health officers are probing the issue. They are yet to file a case with us. We will then register an FIR.”

Taluk medical officer Dr GS Galagali said: “The investigation will delve deeper into Charaki’s activities. Stringent action will follow based on the findings. Charaki admitted to have referred patients for scans and even performed surgeries herself, despite lacking any formal medical qualifications. There are no records of how many people she treated, raising concerns about the potential harm inflicted on numerous patients over the years.”

“The investigations will also be held on those who may have assisted Charaki. Criminal cases will be registered against all,” he said adding that Charaki had been running the clinic at her house for many years.